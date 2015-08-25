B.Sagintayev, Zhang Gaoli hold 7th session of the Kazakh-Chinese Cooperation Committee (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Today Beijing has held the 7th session of the Kazakh-Chinese Cooperation Committee under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Vice Premier of the State Council of China Zhang Gaoli.

The sides have discussed a number of agreements which are to be signed during the upcoming state visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to China (August 31 - September 3). During the talks the sides have considered prospects of implementing joint projects in the context of the new economic policy "Nurly Zhol" and the Chinese initiative "One Belt, One Road", strengthening of trade and economic, industrial, energy, agricultural, scientific, technical and investment cooperation, interaction within the framework of large-scale transport projects, cooperation with regard to trans-boundary water resources. Mr. Sagintayev invited Chinese companies to actively participate in the international exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana.