B.Saparbayev reported about situation in Aktobe region at Cabinet's meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Governor of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev reported today about the situation in the region at the Cabinet's meeting.

According to him, the socio-political situation in the region is stable now and is under control of the local executive and law-enforcement structures.

“All the utilities services, public transport and healthcare facilities are functioning now. The Unified National Testing will be held tomorrow, June 7. In whole, the measures we have taken enabled us to minimize the risks for civilians. The families of the dead servicemen will be provided financial support,” said the Governor.