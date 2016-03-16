ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Billy Joe Saunders told about a potential fight with Gennady Golovkin in his recent interview to Worldboxingnews.net.

"It's good that I'm fighting in April because I can fight three times a year in this case, and I want those fights to be big fights. I know that the next time I am fighting is July, and it is going to be a big show and good time for me to fight," B. Joe said.

"My ideal plan would be to beat Bursak and then face either Eubank Jr. or Golovkin in the summer. If it's Eubank first, then I fight Golovkin after. Then, I will fight the next big name.

I would like to take every fight. I do not like planning ahead so much, but boxing is a curious business. I like big time fights, and I know now that Golovkin will sell out a stadium, therefore I am impatient to face him. I am here, in this business, for a long time to stay to ensure the future for my family," Saunders specified.

"I know if I had agreed to fight Golovkin I really think I would have been able to beat him. I keep my eye on him. I want to fight the best, and he is the best. Nobody is unbeatable. We always want to fight the best. If anyone's to beat him, I am that man," the British boxer added, Sports.kz informs.