B. Shumenov: My goal - fight against D. Lebedev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -WBA Interim champion in the cruiseweight 31-year-old Kazakhstani Beibut Shumenov told that his goal was a fight against WBA champion Denis Lebedev, Sports.kz reports.

As earlier reported, B. Shumenov won the title in a fight where he defeated American B.J. Flores on July 25.

"It is an honor for me to become the first Kazakhstani to become a champion in two weight classes. I would like to thank my manager Al Haymon for this opportunity. My new goal is a fight against Denis Lebedev. If I pass this test I want to fight the best boxers of the weight class," he said.