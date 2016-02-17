B. Turssynbayev: Elizabet was happy to get a bronze at Winter Youth Olympic Games in Norway

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 16-year-old Kazakhstani figure skater ElizabetTurssynbayeva won a bronze medal at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Norway.

Baitak Turssynbayev, Elizabet’s father, shared his impressions of Elizabet’s performance at the Games being held currently in Lillehammer.

“Of course, we hoped to win a gold medal. But two weeks ago, Elizabet got a trauma which impacted her performance. Undoubtedly, we are happy about this result. The Olympic Games became a good experience for us. We are glad that we won a medal for Kazakhstan’s youth team and that our fans are happy,” says he.

Did you feel any pressure and responsibility imposed on you? This is Olympics anyway …

- Naturally, from the very beginning, we felt the spirit of the Olympic Games, the atmosphere of feast of sport. After all, more than 70 countries are participating in the event. All the sportsmen showed a serious attitude to the Games. At this age (15-18) many figure skaters usually perform at adults’ competitions. All the participants were strong and we felt some tension. Despite this, we also had fans among the spectators in Norway.

What are Elizabet’s plans for the nearest future?

The nearest start will be held in Hungary – the host country of the World Youth Championship. After then, Liza will partake in the Boston World Adults Championship.

What about Elizabet’s mood after her performance?

She was upset, of course, because she targeted a silver medal. Nevertheless, she is very happy. Bronze medal is worth much for us.



Source: Sports.kz