Baby born in Spain to woman with Zika virus healthy: authorities

MADRID. KAZINFORM - Health authorities in the Spanish region of Galicia confirmed on Thursday that a baby born by a woman suffering from the Zkia virus is healthy and suffering no apparent effects of the disease.

The baby was born prematurely last week in the university Hospital Complex in Santiago de Compostela in the northwest of Spain, although health authorities highlighted that the premature birth was due to factors other than the virus, Xinhua reports.

"The premature birth of the child was nothing to do with the Zika virus infection and the newborn is currently being evaluated by pediatricians" Galicia's Regional Department of Health official Xurxo Hervada told the El Pais newspaper in Spain.

Figures published by the Spanish Ministry of Health and Equality on Monday show that there have so far been 38 confirmed cases of the Zika virus in Spain, five of them pregnant women, all having contracted the virus while abroad.