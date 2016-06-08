Baby born to mother who had been brain-dead for four months

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A healthy baby was born in Portugal on Tuesday to a mother who had been brain-dead for nearly four months.

"The baby boy, weighing 2.35kg (5lb 3oz), was born after 32 weeks without complications and by caesarean section," announced the Lisbon hospital that carried out the procedure.

The mother had been declared brain-dead on 20 February after having a brain haemorrhage, the hospital said.

"The foetus appeared to be in good health," it added, so "the decision was taken with the family to follow through with the pregnancy."

The hospital said the successful birth represented Portugal's longest-ever survival of a foetus whose mother was brain-dead.

A similar case in Poland saw a baby boy born to a brain-dead mother in April.

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com