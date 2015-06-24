Baby boy sustains burn injuries in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A three-year-old boy has sustained burn injuries when fire erupted in a car in Ust Kamenogorsk city today.

The boy suffered burns to 40% of his body - face, hands and back - and was hospitalized. According to reports, the fire erupted in the VAZ 2112 car parked outside a residential complex and engulfed the entire vehicle at once. Left unattended by the parents, the boy was playing in the yard next to the car. The police said the fire was inside and outside the car but would not comment on how it started and how the boy sustained the burns injuries.