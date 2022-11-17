EN
    19:42, 17 November 2022

    Baby surge predicted in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Across the 20th century the Kazakhstan’s birth rate peaked at 417 thousand in 1987, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek, the birth rate has been on a steady rise in the country, reaching 500 thousand this year.

    The country saw 456 thousand babies born last year, and 426 thousand in 2020.

    Nurbek said that a baby boom is expected in Kazakhstan between 2029-2030.


