    22:23, 24 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Backpacker Mia Ayliffe-Chung stabbed to death at Australian hostel

    LONDON. KAZINFORM A 21-year-old British woman has died after she was stabbed during an attack at a backpackers' hostel in Australia.

    The victim has been named by friends as Mia Ayliffe-Chung, from Derbyshire.

    A 30-year-old British man - named locally as Tom Jackson from Cheshire - was severely injured in the attack in Home Hill, Queensland, and is in a critical condition.

    A French suspect, 29, who allegedly said the Arabic phrase "Allahu akbar" during the attack, was arrested.

    Police are treating the incident as a murder case, not a terror attack.

    They are investigating a number of possible motivations, including drugs misuse, mental health issues and extremism.

    Tuesday's stabbing took place at 23:15 local time at Shelley's Backpackers in Home Hill.

    The small town - about 100km (60 miles) south-east of the city of Townsville - is popular among travellers looking to do agricultural work, such as fruit picking.

    Miss Ayliffe-Chung had lived in Surfers Paradise, on Australia's Gold Coast, and worked as a waitress at the Bedroom Lounge Bar before making an 800-mile trip north to work outdoors.

    She was just days into a three-month trip working with animals when she was killed.

    Read more at BBC

