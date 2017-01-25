Bad weather affects roads in 5 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Winter weather continues to dictate its rules to motorists across Kazakhstan. According to Kazakhavtodor, traffic restrictions were imposed in Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions due to bad weather. Earlier it was reported that North Kazakhstan region's authorities closed all regional highways in all directions.

Sections of the Zhaksy-Yessil-Buzuluk, the Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk, the Kostanay-Auliyekol-Surgan, the Yekaterinburg-Almaty, the Astana-Petropavlovsk, the Yekaterinburg-Almaty and the Kokshetau Atbasar motorways were shut down for all types of transport in Akmola region due to blowing snow and poor visibility.



Traffic restrictions were imposed on a section of the Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz highway in Aktobe region for the same reasons.



Blizzard and poor visibility also blocked traffic on the Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk motorway in Karaganda region.



The sections of the Kostanay-Auliyekol-Surgan and the Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk highways were closed for all types of transport in Kostanay regions for bad weather as well.



Drifting snow and poor visibility forced authorities in Pavlodar region to shut down the sections of the Omsk-Maikapshagai, the Astana-Yereimentau-Shiderty and the Kyzylorda-Pavlodar motorways.