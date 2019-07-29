Bad weather alert announced in several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Several regions of Kazakhstan have been put onto bad weather warning by Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, Kazinform reports.

On July 30, Kostanay region will see thunderstorm, western wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and hail. The city of Kostanay will be battered by 18mps wind.

Dust storm and western wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for Turkestan region.

Thunderstorm and southwestern wind with gusts of 18 mps will hit Aktobe region tomorrow.

Dust storm, 15-20 mps southwestern wind and fog are expected in parts of Mangistau region as well. Fog will blanket parts of Aktay city at night and early in the morning.