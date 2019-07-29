EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:30, 29 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Bad weather alert announced in several regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Several regions of Kazakhstan have been put onto bad weather warning by Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, Kazinform reports.

    On July 30, Kostanay region will see thunderstorm, western wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and hail. The city of Kostanay will be battered by 18mps wind.

    Dust storm and western wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for Turkestan region.

    Thunderstorm and southwestern wind with gusts of 18 mps will hit Aktobe region tomorrow.

    Dust storm, 15-20 mps southwestern wind and fog are expected in parts of Mangistau region as well. Fog will blanket parts of Aktay city at night and early in the morning.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!