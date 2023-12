NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two regions of Kazakhstan were put on storm alert by Kazakhstani meteorologists, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is forecast for North Kazakhstan region on September 7. Fog will blanket the region at night. Gusts of northeastern wind will reach 15-20 mps.

Thunderstorm and north wind gusting to 15-20 mps are in store for Kostanay region on September 7.