    16:09, 05 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Bad weather alert issues for Kazakh capital, 7 regions

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – Bad weather alert has been issued for the Kazakh capital and seven regions of the country on December 6-7, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and even 30 mps, blizzard, fog, black ice are forecast for Nur-Sultan city, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Temperature will dip as low as -3°C in Zhambyl region on December 6.

    Chances of storm will be high in the abovementioned regions as well.

