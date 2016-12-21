EN
    10:25, 21 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Bad weather causes delay of dozens of flights in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Bad weather has caused delays of a number of flights at the Almaty International Airport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    26 flights from Almaty to Sheremetyevo, Kyzylorda, Aktau, Tehran, Astana, Frankfurt, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Moscow, Uralsk, Bangkok, Istanbul, Bishkek, Urumqi, Samara, and Aktau were delayed.

    Thankfully, no flights were canceled.

    Recall that 23 flights were delayed at the airport yesterday, December 20.  

