ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bad weather continues to rage in regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Authorities in North Kazakhstan region were forced to shut down sections of the Saumalkol-Novoishimskoye-Chervonnoye and Yelenovka-Arykbalyk-Chistopolye-Yessil highways due to ground blizzard and poor visibility.