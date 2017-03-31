Bad weather causes road closures in 4 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Traffic restrictions have been imposed in four regions of Kazakhstan due to bad weather conditions today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

Sections of the Kokshetau-Atbasar, the Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk and the Kostanay-Auliyekol-Surgan motorways were closed due to drifting snow and poor visibility.



Blizzard and poor visibility also caused road closure in Kostanay region where a section of the Kostanay-Auliyekol-Surgan highway and a section linking Auliyekol village with the border of Akmola region were shut down.



Authorities in East Kazakhstan region were forced to close a section of the Semey-Kainar highway due to flooding waters.



Flooding also caused problems on sections of the Leninskiy-Aksu-Koktobe-Bolshoi Akzhar and the Maiskoye-Kurchatov motorways in Pavlodar region.