Bad weather closes roads in four regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Several road sections in four regions of Kazakhstan are closed, Kazinform has learned from Kazavtozhol.

In Almaty region, because of a snowstorm and restrictions in visibility, Kolbai-Usharal section of Almaty-Oskemen highway is closed for trucks. In addition, Koktuma-Dostyk section of Usharal-Dostyk road is closed as well.



Because of a snowstorm in East Kazakhstan region, Ayagoz-Kalbatau section of Almaty-Oskemen highway is closed for freight and public service vehicles. In addition, trucks are now not allowed to move along the section of Oskemen-Zyryanovsk-Rakhmanovskie Klyuchi highway from Severnoye to Serebryansk.



In Akmola region, due to ice slick, the section of Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway from Astana to the boundary of Karaganda region is closed for freight and public service vehicles.



In Karaganda region, the section of Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway from the boundary of Akmola region to Temirtau is closed for freight and public service vehicles due to the deterioration in weather conditions (ice slick) in Akmola region.