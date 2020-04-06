EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:46, 06 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Bad weather conditions predicted in Kazakh capital, several regions

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict bad weather conditions in the Kazakh capital and several regions of the country in the coming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Southern wind with gusts ranging from 15-20 to 23-28 mps is set to batter Nur-Sultan on April 7. Gusty wind will persist in the Kazakh capital on April 8 as well.

    Cold snap, occasional showers, and gusty wind are forecast for Akmola region.

    Kokshetau region will see a drop in temperature, gusty wind, and storm.

    Dust storm will blanket Kyzylorda region. Chances of high wind and storm will be high in the region.

    Parts of West Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog. Bleak wind will blow in the region as well.

    Gusts of wind may reach up to 25 mps in Aktobe region.

    Chances of precipitation and storm will be high in Mangistau region on April 7-8.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!