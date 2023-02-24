Bad weather conditions shut down up to 20 road sections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 23 sections of roads of republican significance have been shut down due to bad weather conditions in six regions of the country, Kazinform cites Kazavtozhol company

The company said in a statement that it enhances patrolling on republican roads due to unstable weather conditions.

It is highly recommended to avoid any travel during severe weather conditions or when a storm warning is in place. Traffic on closed road sections is banned.