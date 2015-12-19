EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:21, 19 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Bad weather delayed flights in Almaty, Astana

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed in Almaty and Astana due to adverse weather conditions.

    According to Astana international airport, arrival of Astana - Taldykorgan flight is delayed. In addition, departure of Astana - Aktobe and Astana - Urumqi flights was canceled. Furthermore, according to Almaty international airport there were delayed departing flights including Almaty - Karaganda, Almaty - Urumqi, Almaty - Amsterdam (due to technical reasons). There were also delayed flights arriving from Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Astana, Urumqi, Ho Chi Minh City. Flights Almaty - Uralsk, Almaty - Jebel Ali (Al Maktoum), Almaty - Urumqi were canceled as well. Strong wind, blowing snow persist in Astana city. The air temperature is -12 degrees below zero. According weather forecasters, snow fell in Almaty during the night, air temperature dropped to -3 degrees below zero

