EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:14, 14 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Bad weather delays flights in Almaty, Astana

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed in the cities of Almaty and Astana due to poor weather conditions.

    Four flights Almaty-Urumqi, Almaty-Ashgabat, Almaty-Aktobe and Almaty-Amsterdam were delayed at the Almaty International Airport. Dense fog also delayed flights from Almaty to Astana, Aktobe, Uralsk, Shymkent and Dushanbe. Flights Astana-Uralsk, Astana-Aktobe and Astana-Urumqi were delayed at the Astana International Airport.

    Tags:
    Astana Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!