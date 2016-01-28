EN
    10:48, 28 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Bad weather delays flights in Astana, Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Flights have been delayed at the international airports in the cities of Astana and Almaty due to bad weather conditions.

    Flights to Almaty, Pavlodar and Taldykorgan and from Almaty were delayed at the Astana International Airport.
    The Almaty International Airport canceled two flights to Astana and Urumqi, two flights from Astana and two flights from Urumqi. Flights from Astana, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Bangkok and Kazan were delayed.

