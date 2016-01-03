Bad weather delays flights in Astana and Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed at the international airports in Almaty and Astana due to bad weather conditions.

Flights linking Almaty with Astana, Bishkek, Urumqi, Aktau, Atyrau, Kiev, Dushanbe, Bangkok, Istanbul, and Dubai were delayed. Some flights to and from Astana and Istanbul were canceled.

Flights from Kostanay, Aktau and Atyrau and to Uralsk, Almaty and Ust-Kamenogorsk were delayed at the Astana International Airport.