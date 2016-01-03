EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:42, 03 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Bad weather delays flights in Astana and Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed at the international airports in Almaty and Astana due to bad weather conditions.

    Flights linking Almaty with Astana, Bishkek, Urumqi, Aktau, Atyrau, Kiev, Dushanbe, Bangkok, Istanbul, and Dubai were delayed. Some flights to and from Astana and Istanbul were canceled.
    Flights from Kostanay, Aktau and Atyrau and to Uralsk, Almaty and Ust-Kamenogorsk were delayed at the Astana International Airport.

    Tags:
    Astana Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!