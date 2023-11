ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ground blizzard and ice slick forced authorities of Kostanay region to shut down several roads.

Due to poor visibility caused by the ground blizzard the following roads were closed at 12 p.m. local time: Yekaterinburg-Almaty, Kostanay-Auliyekol-Surgan, and Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk. Earlier it was reported that all roads in the region were closed due to bad weather.