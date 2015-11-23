EN
    21:06, 23 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Bad weather forces Uralsk International Airport to cancel flights

    URALSK. KAZINFORM - The Uralsk International Airport has canceled all flights today due to bad weather conditions, 24.kz reports.

    Fog, rain and snow showers took hold of Uralsk on November 21 and meteorologists predict that kind of weather will persist for a couple of days. According to director of the airport Khairetdin Raskaliyev, 20 flights have been canceled over the past three days. Photo:kapital.kz

