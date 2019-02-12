EN
    16:28, 12 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Bad weather heading to 3 rgns of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has put three regions of Kazakhstan on bad weather alert, Kazinform reports.

    On February 13, northeastern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and even 23-28 mps will hit Zhambyl region. Parts of the region will see fog and black ice on roads. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Fog will blanket parts of Kostanay region. Chances of storm are 90-95%.

    Gusty wind of 25 mps will batter Kyzylorda region, especially its northeastern and eastern parts. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

