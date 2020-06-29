Bad weather heading to N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has been put on storm warning, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, occasional showers will hit most of North Kazakhstan region on June 30. Thunderstorm, hail, southeasterly-easterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are approaching the region.

The city of Petropavlovsk will see thunderstorm, southeasterly-easterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps on June 30. Probability of storm is 90-95%, Kazhydromet’s statement reads.