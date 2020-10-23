EN
    17:56, 23 October 2020

    Bad weather heading to several regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bad weather conditions are predicted in a number of regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, October 24, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Black ice, blizzard, southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for Karaganda region on October 24. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

    Foggy conditions, black ice, blizzard, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are forecast for Akmola region on October 24. The city of Kokshetau will see blizzard, black ice, 15-20 mps southwesterly wind as well. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Portions of Kostanay region will observe heavy precipitation – a mix of rain and snow, patches of fog, black ice, and southwesterly wind gusting up to 23 mps. Gusty wind will pound the city of Kostanay. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Tomorrow temperature is to dip as low as 1-6°C in Kyzylorda region. Lower temperature is predicted for Kyzylorda city. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

    Precipitation in the form of rain and snow is expected in Aktobe region on October 24. Southwesterly wind will gust up to 18 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.


