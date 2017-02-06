Bad weather imposes traffic restrictions in 2 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Drifting snow and poor visibility forced authorities in Almaty region to impose traffic restrictions for all types of transport on a section of the Usharal-Dostyk highway, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

Sections of the Kostanay-Auliyekol-Surgan, the Karabutak-Komsomolskoye-Denisovka-Rudnyi-Kostanay, the Denisovka-Zhitikara-Myuktikol, the Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk, the Yekaterinburg-Almaty, and the Mamlyutka-Kostanay highways were closed in Kostanay region for the same reasons.