Bad weather in south at weekend, sunny in center and north in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - The south of Italy will see further bad weather this weekend with more rain and snow over low ground, while the center and north will have extensive sunny spells, forecasters said Friday, ANSA reports.

The first weekend of March will be «bipolar», said Antonio Sanò, founder of the website www.iLMeteo.it, due to a quasi-tropical cyclone that has been affecting much of Italy for the last few days.

The worst of the weather will hit the Ionian coast, Sicily and Sardinia, with possible thunderstorms moving up from North Africa, Sanò said.

Meanwhile, in the center and north, there will be clear and sunny skies with very little cloud apart from some build-up on Saturday in Marche, Abruzzo and Molise, and on Sunday in eastern Liguria and northern Tuscany, Sanò said.

He said that there is a chance of «African heat» returning within 60 days.