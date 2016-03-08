Bad weather keeps roads closed in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bad weather keeps roads closed in three regions of Kazakhstan - Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

Sections of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty and Astana-Petropavlovsk highways were shut down in Akmola region due to ground blizzard and poor visibility on March 7.

Vehicular restrictions were imposed in Kostanay region on Mamlyutka-Kostanay and Yekaterinburg-Almaty motorways for bad weather as well.

All roads were closed in North Kazakhstan region due to blowing snow and zero visibility.