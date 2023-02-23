Bad weather leads to traffic curbs in 7 Kazakh rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Traffic restrictions have been imposed on roads of republican significance in seven regions of the country, Kazinform cites the press service of KazAvtoZhol.

The company's press service informed in a statement that traffic curbs have been put in place on roads of republican significance in Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhamyl, West Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions due to continuous bad weather, preventive works underway to descend avalanches, as well as overflows of meltwater.

Residents are advised not to travel long distances before the weather improves.