    12:20, 20 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Bad weather leads to traffic curbs on 4 road sections in Kazakhstan

    Photo: Kazinform

    Traffic restrictions have been imposed on 4 sections of republican roads in three regions of the country due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of KazAvtoZhol. 

    Traffic curbs are in place on one section of republican significance road in Zhambyl region, one road section in Zhetysu region, and two road sections in West Kazakhstan region.

     vehicles and 373 people are involved in snow removal works on roads of republican significance.

