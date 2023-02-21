EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:47, 21 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Bad weather shuts down roads in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Sections of highways were shut down in three regions of Kazakhstan due to worsening weather conditions, Kazinform cites QazAvtoJol.

    Limitations for all types of vehicles were imposed in a section of the Karabutak-Komsomolskoye-Denisovka-Rundy-Kostanay motorway in Aktobe region.

    Some limitations were announced to transport on a section of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway in Karaganda region.

    Movement of all types of vehicles was limited on a section of the Karabutak-Komsomolskoye-Denisovka-Rundy-Kostanay motorway in Kostanay region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!