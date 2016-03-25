EN
    07:23, 25 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Bad weather shuts down roads in Aktobe and Kostanay regions

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roads in Aktobe and Kostanay regions remain closed due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry.

    Sections of the Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz, Donskoye-Badamsha, Aktobe-Rodnikovka-Martuk, Kargala-Kherson, Kargala-Krasnoye pole, Martuk-Kyzylzhar, Khromtau-Tassay, Martuk-Karatausay and Martuk-Voznesenovka highways were shut down in Aktobe region for all types of transport due to blizzard and poor visibility.
    Authorities in Kostanay region were forced to close sections of the Sarykol-Bolshiye Dubravy motorway for bad weather as well.

