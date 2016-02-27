Bad weather shuts down roads in three regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bad weather shut down roads in three regions of Kazakhstan, including Aktobe, East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Stiff wind, blizzard and poor visibility forced authorities of Almaty region to close a section of the Usharal-Dostyk highway for all types of transport.

A section of the Voskresenovka-Petropavlovka-Shelekhovo-Bel-Agash-Dmitriyevka highway was shut down for all types of transport for the same reason.

Bad weather also closed a section of the Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz highway in Aktobe region for all types of transport.