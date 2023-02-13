EN
    14:46, 13 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Bad weather shuts down section of highway in Zhetysu region

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Traffic limitations were announced for all types of transport on a section of the Usharal-Dostyq highway, Kazinform cites QazAvtoJol.

    The limitations were imposed for all types of vehicles on the section linking Koktuma and Dostyq stations on the Usharal-Dostyq highway in Zhetysu region due to bad weather conditions. Blizzard and poor visibility are cited as the reasons for the traffic limitations.


    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
