EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:59, 07 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Bad weather shuts down toads in 2 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bad weather conditions in several regions of Kazakhstan shut down roads for traffic, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Sections of the Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk and Kurchum-Kalzhyr highways were closed due to blizzard and poor visibility for all types of transport.

    Traffic restrictions were imposed at a section of the Zhalagash-Zhossaly highway in Kyzylorda region due to flooding.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!