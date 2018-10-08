Bad weather to hit 3 rgns of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM South-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 will hit tomorrow North Kazakhstan region. South-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s will batter the region on October 9.

Dust storm is expected in Kyzylorda region on Tuesday. North-east, east wind gusting 15-20 m/s will batter the region on October 9 and 11, patches of fog will blanket the region on October 10-11, Kazhydromet reports.

Western wind speeding 15-20 m/s is forecast for Kostanay region on October 9.