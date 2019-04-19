Bad weather to persist across Kazakhstan on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Precipitation will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 19. Meteorologists predict patchy fog, thunderstorm, black ice, stiff wind, and hail in parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Parts of Zhambyl, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions. It will gust up to 23-28 mps and even 30 mps in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Akmola, and Karaganda regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Karaganda regions.



Black ice will cover roads in Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.



Blizzard may hit Aktobe and Akmola regions