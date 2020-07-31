EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:53, 31 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Badminton World Federation cancels four Asian tournaments

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has announced the cancellation of four Asian tournaments, Kazinform reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    After consulting with individual organizing committees, BWF had to cancel the Taipei Open (September 1-6) and the Korean Open in Incheon (September 8-13). In addition, it was decided to cancel the Chinese Open in Changzhou (September 15-20) and the Japanese Open in Tokyo (September 22-27).

    «These cancellation decisions are in the interest of the health of players, spectators, volunteers and member associations», said BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund.


    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!