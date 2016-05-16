Badou Jack: Golovkin would stop Canelo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC super middleweight champion Badou Jack is confident that Gennady Golovkin can defeat Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Sports.kz reports.

"I don't know [if it will happen], I hope so. [Canelo] said he wanted to fight him, and if you're the middleweight champion, you should fight the mandatory guy. I fought my mandatory on my defense and I don't have as much experience as those guys, but yeah he should fight him, that's what I think. I think Golovkin would stop him," Jack said in an interview with On The Ropes Boxing Radio.