EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:55, 16 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Badou Jack: Golovkin would stop Canelo

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC super middleweight champion Badou Jack is confident that Gennady Golovkin can defeat Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Sports.kz reports.

    "I don't know [if it will happen], I hope so. [Canelo] said he wanted to fight him, and if you're the middleweight champion, you should fight the mandatory guy. I fought my mandatory on my defense and I don't have as much experience as those guys, but yeah he should fight him, that's what I think. I think Golovkin would stop him," Jack said in an interview with On The Ropes Boxing Radio.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!