Bagdat Mussin relieved of his duties as digital development minister of Kazakhstan

By presidential order, Bagdat Mussin has been released from his post as the Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

He was born in 1983 in Pavlodar region and graduated from the Sultan Demirel University in 2004 and the Kazakh Institute of Law and International Relations in 2006.

Throughout his career, Mussin worked as the Chairman of National Information Technologies JSC and the Chairman of Kazpost JSC and also held several government posts.

He was designated to his recent post in September 2020. Prior to that he served as the advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for digitalization and innovative technologies.