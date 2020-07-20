EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:54, 20 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Bagdat Mussin relieved of his post as Advisor to President

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Bagdat Mussin has been relieved of his post as Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on digitalization and innovative technologies, Kazinform reports referring to Akorda’s press service.

    By the order of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Bagdat Mussin was relieved of his post as Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on digitalization and innovative technologies in connection with the transition to another job.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!