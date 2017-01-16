Baglan Mailybayev suspected of divulging state secrets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Baglan Mailybayev has been arrested for two months, Kazinform has learnt from the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The committee said in a statement that former employees of the Presidential Administration Mailybayev and Galikhin were detained on January 12, 2017. They are suspected of divulgence of state secrets.



A court in Astana city sanctioned Mailybayev's arrest for a period of two months.



Throughout his professional career Baglan Mailybayev served as President of JSC "Republican Newspaper "Kazakhstanskaya Pravda", head of the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Information and Archives Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Information, Vice Minister of Culture and Information and official spokesperson of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.