Baibek says Almaty ready to host 2017 Winter Universiade

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty city Buyrzhan Baibek met today with the leadership of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) to discuss the city’s readiness to host this large-scale sports event.

“I would like to assure you again that our city is ready to host the Universiade. We will create all the conditions to let the athletes feel good and comfortable,” said Baibek.

According to him, all the venues were built ahead of schedule. 6,500 policemen will be involved in ensuring law and order in the city during the competitions.

A delegation of the FISU headed by President Oleg Matytsin came to Almaty for a three-day-visit together with the chiefs of national university sports federations including those from the U.S., Russia, China, Japan, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, France, Canada, Sweden, Poland etc.

The foreign guests will inspect the Universiade venues.

Recall that Almaty will host the Winter Universiade during the period from January 29 through February 8. As many as 2,000 athletes from more than 55 countries will compete in 12 sports at the Universiade. 3,000 volunteers are involved in the organization of the event. The city expects arrival of 30,000 local and foreign tourists in this period.