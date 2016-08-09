Baigazin's The Wounded Angel wins big at International Fünf Seen Film Festival in Germany

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani director Emir Baigazin won the Grand Prix of the International Fünf Seen Film Festival in Germany, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Kazakhfilm JSC.

Baigazin's The Wounded Angel won the €5,000 prize at the closing ceremony of the festival on August 7. The film received rave reviews from the jury consisting of film directors Michael Verhoeven and Rolando Colla and producer Molly von Fürstenberg.



"We've traveled to the world of four Kazakhstani teenagers. They are the future of the country, but they have no future at all. This is an unusual film," members of the jury said at the closing ceremony.



The world premiere of the film about the moral choice of four teens was held in February 2016 at the Berlin International Film Festival. On May 11, The Wounded Angel hit the theaters in France. Two days later it premiered in Almaty. The American premiere took place on May 25 in Seattle.



The film will be screened in Germany starting from November 3, 2016.



Baigazin won the Special Jury Prize for the film at the 17th Jeonju International Film Festival in South Korea. He also collected the Best Director Prize at the Košice Art Film Festival in Slovakia.