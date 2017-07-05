Baikonur athletes become world champions

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Athletes of Baikonur town have returned home with great victories from Belarus and Croatia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Two athletes from Baikonur, Ulan Anuar and Yerlan Smagulov, took part in the World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Minsk.



Ulan Anuar works as an instructor in the sports health complex "Baikonur". The Master of Sport of International Class, competing in the 83-kg category, won the first place and became world champion with overall result of 795 kg.

One of the leading athletes of Baikonur, Master of Sport of International Class, Yerlan Smagulov became the silver prize-winner of the World Classic Powerlifting Championships in the 93-kg weight category with the result of 822.5 kg.

Another good news came from Umag, Croatia, where the WKF World Youth Cup was held.



The athlete of the Karatedo Division of the Baikonur Children's and Youth Sports School, Gabiden Urynbayev, who is trained by Senior Coach Dildora Usmanova, won the lead among 55 athletes at the tournament.

The 13-year-old Baikonur karateka Gabiden Urynbayev has become the only one who won the first place in the World Karatedo Cup in the history of Kazakhstan sport.



Currently, Gabiden is preparing for the WKF Asian Karatedo Championships to be held from 13th to 16th July, 2017 in Astana, the Baikonur Administration press service says.