EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:18, 28 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Baikonur back to launch operations after a 2-month break

    None
    Фото: «Роскосмос»
    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Next launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is scheduled for August 9 after a two-month break, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The last launch of a Soyuz MS-20 cargo ship from Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station (ISS) occurred on June 3.

    A Soyuz 2.1a space ship carrying a group of satellites is scheduled to take off from Baikonur on August 9 at 11:52 am Nur-Sultan time.

    A Proton M rocket lift-off with AngoSat2 satellite set for early September has been pushed back to a later date.

    A Soyuz MS-22 spaceflight to the ISS with a crew of three is planned for launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome on September 21. The crew consists of Russians Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and American Francisco Rubio.


    Tags:
    Baikonur Space News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!